MQM-Pakistan asks workers to start preparing for general, LG elections

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's leaders have asked the party workers to start preparing for the upcoming general and local government elections in order to get maximum seats in all urban centres of the Sindh province.

“The party’s workers should prepare themselves for the local body elections and develop a method of regular communication with the people at the grassroots level and keep an eye on the environment around them,” said MQM-P senior deputy convener Aamir Khan, while addressing a workers’ convention in Federal B Area on Wednesday.

He said the upcoming elections were very important and a milestone for the party and community, and therefore there should be no room for any kind of mistakes in them. “The direction of our struggle has been determined in the form of a separate province, and to achieve this, the party will start a journey from the protest campaign to a resistance movement.”

Khan said convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had made it very clear that if the decision was not made by vote, then it would be made on the road. “Through the workers’ convention, the MQM-P want to make it clear to the enemies of the country and the supporters of Sindhu Desh that as long as the Mohajir nation is alive, no one can harm our beloved homeland.”

Khan urged the party’s workers to establish discipline among themselves, start the workers’ training session on a war footing to address the current issues, and prepare their minds for the challenges ahead.

In another workers’ convention in Surjani Town, MQM-P senior deputy convener Kunwar Naveed Jamil said the workers should form a Muhallah committee at the UC level and make contacts with local residents to resolve their problems on their own. “When the movement goes through difficult times, then a bright morning also appears,” he said.

Jamil said the MQM-P had been pursuing a policy of non-confrontation and non-violence. “If any other political party provokes you, you have to show patience,” he advised the workers.

Wasim Akhtar, the MQM-P’s deputy convener and former mayor of Karachi, who addressed a workers’ convention in Scheme 33 Town, said that because of the hard work and efforts of the workers, the party was able to stand on its own feet today.

“The MQM-P workers should go to the people without fear and convey the party's vision of development to them,” he said. “The party workers should also show the mirror to the biased Sindh by highlighting the civic issues through using social media.”