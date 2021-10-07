 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Transferred

Lahore
October 07, 2021

LAHORE: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers on Wednesday.

Nasir Sial has been posted as Addl Director/SSP Central-II SPU Punjab, Ramzan Ali as AIG Research and Development CPO Punjab Lahore and Asif Amin as SSP Operations Gujranwala.

