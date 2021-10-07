Basharat for steps to regularise visually impaired workers

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for regularising all 562 blind employees of various government departments.

A review meeting of a committee on regularisation of visually impaired daily wagers was held under Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Bukhari and officers of departments concerned. Secretary Social Welfare Hassan Iqbal while giving a briefing said various departments had so far regularised 267 out of 562 employees.

Raja Basharat said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed regularisation of all 562 blind employees of various government departments who had been agitating since the last government on the issue.

The directions were issued to the departments of Agriculture, Specialized Health, Primary Health, Higher Education, Home, Housing, Irrigation and School Education.

The minister showed great concern over delay in regularisation process and directed the heads of departments to ensure prompt and complete implementation of the directives of the chief minister. He said obstacles in this regard should be immediately brought to the notice of the committee and the secretary social welfare.

Raja Basharat said concrete steps should be taken to regularise the remaining employees and a comprehensive report be presented in the meeting to be held after two weeks.

prisoners: Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez paid a surprise visit to Camp Jail on Wednesday. Provincial Secretary Literacy Sumera Sammad, Superintendent Camp Jail Noor Hassan Baghila, Additional Secretary Literacy Bashir Ahmed Goraya and PRO Uzma Zubair were also present on the occasion. Raja Rashid Hafeez also checked the provision of skills to adult prisoners under the Ilmo-Huner Project launched by the Literacy Department. He expressed satisfaction over the provision of educational activities and learning environment for the prisoners by the Provincial Department for Literacy. Rashid Hafeez said that the entire focus of the Buzdar govt is to create educated and skilled people. Adults are being given phonics-based education in these literacy centres. Teachers with MBA and CA qualifications are imparting education in these literacy centres at Camp Jail, Lahore, he added.