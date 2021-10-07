Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, my son is studying Business and Commerce degree from Australia and is in last semester. He wants to do Masters in Professional Accounting from abroad. Your guidance shall be appreciated. (Ameeq Chattha, Gujranwala)

Ans: Dear Chattha, let your son complete his Bachelor’s degree, then he can look at doing a Master’s programme in Professional Accounting from Australia. Almost all universities in Australia including DAIKIN, Monash, QC offer a 1.5 years of master degree in Professional Accounting. This would be more advisable than any other country because he stands a better chance of applying for a PR. Furthermore, his Australian qualifications should help him find a job and integrate well in the work environment of Australian system.

Q2: Sir, I did BSc Electronics Engineering from UET Taxila. In my 2nd year, I realised that this field was not for me. I wasn’t able to understand it. But, I didn’t leave it fearing what other people would say. Now I am graduated but still confused. I do not have interest in my field and can’t figure out what to do now. Kindly help me. (Hafiz Talha Shahid, Lahore)

Ans: Hafiz Sb, Electronics Engineering degree is a very strong and progressive degree in itself. If Electronics is not something that you are interested, you can top up your Bachelor’s degree with either a Project Management degree or look at doing a Master’s in Computers, perhaps Internet Security, Big Data or you can even look at a degree in Communication. CPEC should provide you to explore opportunities of a career relating to your Master’s programme as suggested above so there is nothing to lose. I would suggest to look positive without being depressed and move forward. Remember that only hard work and commitment leads to success.

Q3: Abidi Sb, my younger brother who has recently done his Intermediate. However, he doesn’t want to study further. I want him to do any business so he may survive his life in good way. Please advise. (Abdul Khaliq Khan, Peshawar)

Ans: Dear Abdul Khaliq, I am afraid I’m not in a position to advise your brother on doing a business at such a young age when he has completed his Intermediate only. My suggestion would be to let him complete a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies to get him equipped with the basic theories and policies involved in business. This way he will become mature and confident and the risk of losing money would be reduced.

Q4: Dear Abidi, I thought it would be a good idea to discuss about my son’s future prospects as my son has done his PhD, in Physics (Photonics) from Sweden. I would appreciate your input about what field do you suggest for his employment in Pakistan apart from teaching. He was offered a job by a university but he declined the offer on the pretext that he will have to teach from the very beginning, whereas he has done his advance research in Sweden, Germany and Spain which will all go down the drain. He is also eligible for Swedish citizenship as per law. Please advise whether he should come back or stay there. (Akmal Memon, Karachi)

Ans: Photonics is a very specialised area and there are very little chances for your son to engage in a research or industrial project related to Photonics in Pakistan. He, however, can find opportunities in teaching in a good university such as NUST, LUMS which as you said he is already getting. Since he is eligible for Swedish citizenship, I think he should move his application there and look at Germany, where research in Photonics is said to be expanding every day. The Centre for Photonic Research is located at Friedrich Schiller University, in Jena, Germany. He should explore his options getting into research at this centre.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).