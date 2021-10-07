 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Corona kills 14

Lahore
October 07, 2021

LAHORE : Around 14 patients died from corona in the last 24 hours in Punjab, including six in the City, while 465 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 434,153. Besides, 406,406 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 15,026 till date.

