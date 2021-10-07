Effective family planning key to progress: Yasmin

LAHORE : Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday reviewed data and measures on family planning in a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Population Welfare Department Masood Mukhtar and experts on gyane and hematology.

Representatives of World Health Organisation, Unicef and UNFPA and delegation of World Bank also attended the meeting. The World Bank team presented details about measures on family planning. WHO representative, Secretary SH&ME Ahmed Javed Qazi and Secretary P&SH Department Imran Sikander Baloch spoke on the occasion. The minister said, “The teams of health department, WHO, World Bank and Unicef shall submit joint recommendations. Only a healthy mother can build a healthy society. Seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being developed to look after the health of mothers and children. Lack of birth spacing affects health of mothers. University of Child Health Sciences is being established in Lahore where research on diseases of children will be conducted, she added. The WB delegation members said that they would continue to support the government and only joint efforts shall bear meaningful results. Earlier, speaking at the meeting of Provincial Task Force on Population Welfare at Civil Secretariat, the health minister said that progress was directly linked with family planning.

Dr Yasmin said that effective family planning was a key to social development in modern world.

The minister said that complete implementation of recommendations of Task Force could be a game changer. Prosperity and development of a country is linked with family planning.