Buzdar for expanding scope of digital land record service

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the total number of dehi markaz maal would be increased to 8000 during the current financial year to improve public access to their revenue records. At present, its total number is 1,052 in Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review the board of revenue reforms. ACS, DG ACE, BoR members including colonies, tax, consolidation, DG PLRA, SMU head and others attended the meeting. The village headmen (lamberdari) system would be synced with the emerging needs; he disclosed and directed to hold lamberdari convention as early as possible. SMBR briefed the chief minister that number of pending cases has shrunk to 43,000 due to the online revenue case management system and 1.8 million khasra girdawari have also been digitised.

The CM directed to further extend the scope of digital land record service adding that issuance of inheritance certificates from dehi markaz maal would be arranged soon. He further directed to dispose of the pending revenue cases without delay.

Smart cards have also been introduced for persons dealing with the business stamp papers, he added. The complaints pertaining to some assistant director land records be resolved at the earliest while ensuring that public problems are resolved in the minimum period, he directed.

App to facilitate expats: Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab App, 24/7 Helpline and Markaz Maal to facilitate overseas Pakistanis during his visit to Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab office here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister also visited the Nadra Centre established in OPC Punjab. While talking on this occasion chief minister said overseas Pakistanis now could get their property documents from OPC Punjab and also access their land record, he added. CM said 24/7 helpline has been made functional and now overseas Pakistanis could lodge their complaints or register their problems anytime on this helpline.

CM said protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned to solve their problems and complaints promptly.

Pappu Sain: Usman Buzdar has announced giving free medical treatment from the Punjab government and bear all medical expenses of healthcare of renowned Zulfiqar Ali alias Dholchi Pappu Sain and directed the authorities concerned to constitute a special medical board for the treatment of the ailing Pappu Sain. On the directions of the CM, S&HMED issued a letter to PKLI for constitution of the medical board.