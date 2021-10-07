NHMP sensitised 17m people on road safety

Islamabad : National Highways and Motorway Police’s (NHMP) Mobile Education Units (MEU) on Wednesday briefed that in the current year it sensitized almost 17 million people about road safety and traffic laws, aimed at ensuring to protect lives and property of the travellers.
According to NHMP, in order to create awareness among the people about road safety, the officers of MEU were giving complete awareness about road safety.
NHMP was also providing guidance to private driving training schools.
The National Highways and Motorway Police was trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters and Motorway Police Helpline (130) had been upgraded to ensure immediate assistance.
