One COVID-19 death, 61 cases reported

Islamabad : A total of 61 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region after June 30 this year.

The virus, however, has claimed another life from ICT taking the death toll from this region of the country to 2,106 while the total number of patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district has reached 141,504 on Wednesday.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ that a total of 38 patients have been tested positive for CVID-19 against 3,453 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent. It is the lowest positivity rate and the lowest number of cases in a day since the beginning of the fourth wave of the infection, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the virus has claimed one life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 930 while no patient from Rawalpindi district has lost life due to the illness in the last three days though 1,176 patients had already died of COVID-19 from the district.

In the last 24 hours, 38 new patients have been registered from the federal capital taking the tally to 105,839 of which 102,746 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has reduced to 2,163 on Wednesday after the recovery of 142 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 23 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 35,665 of which 34,049 patients have achieved a cure.

According to the district health department, a total of 39 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Wednesday while some 401 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from the district were in home isolation.