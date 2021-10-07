 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Gandhara Festival underway

Islamabad
October 07, 2021

Islamabad : A five-day Gandhara Festival is in full swing at Taxila Museum organised by the Centre for Culture and Development (CCD), featuring exhibitions, panel discussions, and storytelling sessions.

The event was being organised by CCD in collaboration with Punjab Archaeology Department to promote the theme Project of the Punjab Government titled Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritage of Punjab through Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth, said a press release issued here.

