Gandhara Festival underway

Islamabad : A five-day Gandhara Festival is in full swing at Taxila Museum organised by the Centre for Culture and Development (CCD), featuring exhibitions, panel discussions, and storytelling sessions.
The event was being organised by CCD in collaboration with Punjab Archaeology Department to promote the theme Project of the Punjab Government titled Protection and Promotion of Cultural Heritage of Punjab through Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth, said a press release issued here.
Islamabad : Lahore city has been projected globally as Pakistan’s private real estate company has launched its...
Rawalpindi : To extend quality logistics services to the business community and ensure ease of doing business,...
Islamabad : Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Punjab Chairman Zahid Bakhtawari has warned that legislation...
Islamabad : The role of literature and writers in social development and national unity has been significant, said...
Islamabad Human rights defender Tahira Abdullah has said that Prof Ashfaq Saleem Mirza was a multifaceted fountain of...
Rawalpindi : The Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and PHAs and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority ...