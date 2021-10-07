Friendly police ecology to be ensured

Islamabad : Open cours (Open Kutcheries) are being held across the city to ensure the early redressal of public complaints.

Effective poling measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public.

It was stated by SP (Rural Area) Muhammad Usman Tipu while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held in Pindorian. This interaction with public was held following directions of senior officials for effective interaction of police with public. SDPO, Station House Officer, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Rural) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged people to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended. People ensured their cooperation with Police and the Public didn't make any complaint of inappropriate police behaviour.

He said that police has the responsibility to take care of the people and police officials should be informed in case any personnel demand bribe for or delay registration of cases. He said that policy of free registration of crime has been adopted by Islamabad police while effective action is underway against land mafia, drug pushers and other anti-social elements.

The SP (Rural Area) said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

Campaign against drug-suppliers, illegal-weapons is on full swing adding that the citizens should avoid carrying weapons.

He said that steps are underway to enhance interaction with people and make them more responsible. On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

No complaint against any police official was received during this interaction with people.

The SP (Rural) said that his doors are always open for public and ensured to cooperate with citizens for friendly police ecology in the city.