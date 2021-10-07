‘Pay for your own Covid tests’ Hertha Berlin tell unvaccinated players

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin are to insist players and backroom staff who refuse to be vaccinated pay for their own Covid-19 tests in the future, the Bundesliga club confirmed Wednesday.
A club spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID that players or staff who refuse a coronavirus vaccine will soon have to pay for their own PCR testing, which costs around 70 euros ($80) each time.
Under German Football League (DFL) rules, players must have a PCR test twice a week, but Hertha have their personnel tested six times every week.
Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic told German daily Bild that “90 percent” of their playing squad and staff are vaccinated.
LAHORE: Okara Seniors beat Gujranwala Seniors while Hajvari Sports defeated SA School Seniors to qualify for the...
LAHORE: Former PCB Governing Board member Noman Butt believes that new chairman Ramiz Raja has the capability to...
KARACHI: Top seeded Muhammad Asif, third seed Shahid Aftab and eighth seed Babar Masih confirmed their berths for the...
INDIAN WELLS, United States: British star Emma Raducanu plans to take her time before hiring a new coach as she...
BERLIN: Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, the tournament director for the Euro 2024 finals, said Tuesday he is...
ISLAMABAD: Indian players and coaches dominated International Hockey Federation Star Awards 2020-21 announced on...