‘Pay for your own Covid tests’ Hertha Berlin tell unvaccinated players

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin are to insist players and backroom staff who refuse to be vaccinated pay for their own Covid-19 tests in the future, the Bundesliga club confirmed Wednesday.

A club spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID that players or staff who refuse a coronavirus vaccine will soon have to pay for their own PCR testing, which costs around 70 euros ($80) each time.

Under German Football League (DFL) rules, players must have a PCR test twice a week, but Hertha have their personnel tested six times every week.

Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic told German daily Bild that “90 percent” of their playing squad and staff are vaccinated.