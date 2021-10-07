Central Punjab bring down high-flying Sindh

LAHORE: Central Punjab brought high-flying Sindh down to earth with an eight-wicket win in the National T20 second leg opening match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

In a chase of 128 runs gathered by Sindh, Central Punjab achieved 131 for two in 15.4 overs. After losing two early wickets, Central Punjab relied on the batting guile of Hussain Talat and Shoaib Malik.

This was Central Punjab’s second win over Sindh in the season. They had beaten Sarfraz-led side by 12 runs (DLS method) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday.

Talat in his unbeaten innings of 68 faced 52 balls. His hit nine boundaries, including a six, that later earned him the player of the match award. Malik remained unbeaten at 40 that came off 25 balls. He hit four fours and a six.

Mir Hamza took the wicket of Kamral Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad managed 20 runs in 14 balls before being run out by Anwar Ali.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Sarfraz played a fighting knock after his side had a disappointing start.

Balochistan were to take on Northern Punjab but the match was rescheduled after four of the Balochistan players tested positive for Covid-19. Their match was swapped with Sindh and Central Punjab encounter.

Sindh’s captain remained unbeaten on 54 off 37 balls, powered by five fours and one six. Ahsan Ali scored 23, while Danish Aziz and Anwar Ali scored 20 each.

Sindh were teetering at 32 for 4 after CP’s stand-in captain Hasan Ali decided to bowl. Sarfraz formed a 35-run partnership with Danish and added 41 for the sixth wicket with Anwar.

Sarfraz reached his 15th T20 fifty in the last over when he smacked 16 runs off Wahab Riaz.

For CP, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan took two wickets each while Wahab and Usman Qadir bagged one each. Captain Babar Azam did not feature in the match due to personal commitments.