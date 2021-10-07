 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Shehzad wins silver medal at World Bodybuilding event at Tashkent

LAHORE: Pakistan has won one more medal at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship at Tashkent.

Shehzad Qureshi won a silver medal in the 80 kg event. Pakistan now has three medals, one gold and two silver. Pakistan’s ambassador Asad Ali Gilani, who saw the competitions, congratulated Shehzad.

