Shehzad wins silver medal at World Bodybuilding event at Tashkent

LAHORE: Pakistan has won one more medal at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship at Tashkent.
Shehzad Qureshi won a silver medal in the 80 kg event. Pakistan now has three medals, one gold and two silver. Pakistan’s ambassador Asad Ali Gilani, who saw the competitions, congratulated Shehzad.
