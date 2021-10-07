Botham questions England desire for ‘ultimate’ Ashes test

LONDON: Ashes hero Ian Botham has questioned England players’ desire to confront the “ultimate test” of touring Australia as cricket chiefs try to hammer out an agreement to allow the trip to go ahead.

“I start to wonder maybe if some of these guys don’t fancy the ultimate test,” the 65-year-old former all-rounder wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

“You have to worry about it. To play Test cricket for England is the ultimate and to play against Australia in Australia, and win, is magnificent. “Australia don’t lose very often in their own backyard. It’s a challenge.”