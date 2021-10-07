SL Women to not tour Pakistan in October

COLOMBO: Talks about a potential tour of Pakistan by the Sri Lankan women's team later this month have hit a stumbling block following a change in management at the PCB. As a result, the series will not be taking place in October but both boards are working to find a window for it before the 2022 ODI World Cup.

Earlier this week, the SLC had seemed confident of the tour going ahead, with three ODIs and a practice game all but rubber-stamped. It would have been Sri Lanka's first taste of international cricket since the T20 World Cup in February-March last year.

However, PCB sources said they were finding it tough to arrange the matches on such short notice given the administrative changes the board is currently undergoing. It is also understood that some of the Pakistan players were unavailable for an assignment in October.

SLC, for their part, are hopeful of the tour going ahead sometime before the World Cup, which is scheduled for March-April next year.

"These were ongoing discussions, but with the change in management, it seems that they're finding it difficult to find a window for us," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva told ESPNcricinfo.

"We're hopeful of doing it before the World Cup. If everything goes well, we will see if we can fit in before then."

The next scheduled assignment for both teams is the ODI World Cup global qualifier starting November 21 in Zimbabwe.