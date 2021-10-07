POA’s rep left out of Steering Committee for SA Games

ISLAMABAD: Following months of delay, the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has notified the formation of ‘Steering Committee’ for the 14th South Asian Games headed by Minister for Planning and Special Initiative Asad Umar.

The ministry also notified the establishment of the Organising Committee headed by the secretary Ministry for IPC. The formation of both committees was announced following the approval of the prime minister.

Surprisingly, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) — an essential component of the Games being organised under the Olympic banner — has been left out of the steering committee. It was the POA that received the South Asian Games’ flag from the National Olympic Committee Nepal two years back as the hosts of the Games.

The flag was handed over to the POA in the presence of almost ten officials of the Ministry for IPC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in Nepal in 2019, yet against all the norms and the laid down practices, no POA official has been made part of the SA Games’ steering committee.

When it comes to looking after or protecting the Olympic Charter, it is the Olympic committee of the host nation that has the ultimate say. All the participating countries only follow directions from the host Olympic committee as the respective governments have nothing to do with the formalities associated with Games hosting.

The government only comes into fray when it has to settle some political issues with another government. Any government can stop the contingent from travelling to another country citing any reason but it is the Olympic committees that formulate and finalise all the details associated with the teams and athletes’ travelling to the host country, hence its presence in the steering committee is considered a must.

The steering committee mainly formulates all the strategy for the Games’ hosting and Organizing Committee looks after the execution process.

When a ministry official was approached as to whether the formation of the committees had been brought into the notice of the South Asian Olympic Committee, he said it would be done shortly.

“Yes, we would be sending the decision of the committee’s formation to the SA Olympic Committee soon,” he said.

Also missing from these committees are nominees from the forces.

“We have sought their consent to become members of the committees but they did not prefer and at the same time promised to extend all the security measures to make the March 2023 Games a real success.”

The decision to form these committees was taken during a meeting at the Prime Minister House in January 2021. The meeting at the PM House at that time was attended among others by the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Steering Committee included Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives as chairman, and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination as vice chairman. The members included Secretary IPC, Federal Secretary Ministry of Defence, Federal Secretary Ministry of Finance, Federal Secretary Ministry of Interior, Federal Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (Secretary/Member).

While the Organising Committee included Federal Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination as chairman. The members are representative of Pakistan Olympics Association, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman CDA, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Faisalabad, Joint Secretary (Sports) Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Joint Secretary Ministry of Finance, Joint Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Joint secretary Ministry of Commerce, Director General PID, Joint Secretary (ICT & CDA) Ministry of Interior, Joint Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Chief (Custom) Federal Board of Revenue / FBR Rep, All Provincial Sports Secretaries, Secretary Home Punjab, Secretary Finance Punjab, Secretary Health Punjab, Representative of the Auditor General of Pakistan, Deputy Secretary (Sports) M/o IPC, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (Secretary / Members).