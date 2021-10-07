Baqir switches on PBA helpline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), on behalf of all its members, launched a joint call centre of banks for the convenience of low-cost housing borrowers across Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The launching ceremony was held and was attended by Dr Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) inaugurated the Mera Pakistan Mera

Ghar – Helpline at the Ufone call center in the federal capital.

The main purpose of this helpline is to provide a one-stop solution for product information on low-cost housing loan facility across banks, explain and guide borrowers on policy, procedures and documentation requirements for availing low-cost housing loans, according to the statement.

It said based on the prospective borrowers’ location and preference, the call center agents would forward these calls to an individual bank’s call center as leads and the center would also be used for recording and addressing borrower’s grievances and complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Baqir said in-line with the Prime Minister’s vision of providing affordable housing to the public, SBP under the Government Markup Subsidy Scheme recently relaxed the terms and increased the loan amounts to encourage affordable housing across Pakistan.

“The Helpline is a great initiative that will facilitate borrowers across the country in answering their queries related to the scheme and directing them to the bank of their choice so that they may avail the facility

quickly and conveniently,” the central bank governor said.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman PBA, said this helpline was a PBA-led initiative made possible with the collaborative efforts of all its member banks and Ufone.

“The helpline will be instrumental in effectively and efficiently handling the anticipated influx of calls from interested borrowers due to the very attractive and relaxed terms and conditions introduced by the State Bank.”

Aurangzeb said with the help of PBA, Faysal Bank, HBL, and Meezan Bank, had taken the lead in simplifying the process and would be closely assisting PBA on the technical, operational & commercial aspects to make this initiative a success.

Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Chairman PBA & President HBL, Tawfiq Hussain, and Presidents/CEOs of banks attended the ceremony.