PSMA elects new chairman

LAHORE: Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has been elected as the central chairman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and Iskander M. Khan, as vice chairman for the year 2021-22, a statement said on Wednesday

The announcement of the election results was made in the annual general meeting of PSMA. The event was attended by Ch. Muhammad Aslam, chairman, PSMA Punjab Zone, Faisal Mukhtar and Muhammad Rafique, executive members and other prominent sugar mill owners.