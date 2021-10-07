PSMA elects new chairman

LAHORE: Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has been elected as the central chairman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and Iskander M. Khan, as vice chairman for the year 2021-22, a statement said on Wednesday
The announcement of the election results was made in the annual general meeting of PSMA. The event was attended by Ch. Muhammad Aslam, chairman, PSMA Punjab Zone, Faisal Mukhtar and Muhammad Rafique, executive members and other prominent sugar mill owners.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Banks’ Association , on behalf of all its members, launched a joint call centre of banks for the...
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday expressed confidence that the carpet industry of...
LAHORE: Statistics based on averages are deceptive. The per capita GDP of $1,144 is based on incomes of the richest...
HYDERABAD: Livestock farmers believe Sindh province is losing local milch breeds due to substandard crossbreeding and...
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its regional office in Khyber...
KARACHI: Customs department is aiming to enhance this rate of digital and automated clearance through WeBOC to 90...