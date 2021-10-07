Carpet industry seeks support

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday expressed confidence that the carpet industry of Pakistan could fetch impressive share in the international market with supportive policies.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said hurdles in transportation of raw materials, unwashed/unfinished carpets, roughs and kilims should be removed immediately as these were hampering the growth of Pakistan’s carpet industry.

Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, representative of carpet exporters said that export orders of carpet industry have dropped due to various reasons. Pakistani exporters provided raw material to the Afghan weavers, who produce carpets and send back to Pakistan. He said that during transportation Pakistani exporters faced various hurdles, which should be removed.

They said that Pakistan has state-of-the-art facility of washing and finishing of carpets. If the government declares import of raw materials, unfinished carpets, roughs and kilims from Iran and Turkey duty free, exports of this sector could be doubled within the next few years, they added.