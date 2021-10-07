Gross statistics: a poor measure of prosperity

LAHORE: Statistics based on averages are deceptive. The per capita GDP of $1,144 (at Rs171 to a dollar) is based on incomes of the richest and the poorest. The poor hardly earn $400 a year and the richest over $100 million.

The CPI basket similarly is based on average consumption of the entire population. The weight of food and beverages in the CPI is 34.5 percent.

In reality, the poor consume 60-80 percent of their income on food and the rich from less than one percent to 2-3 percent. For the affluent middle class, the food expenses may range from 10-20 percent and for lower middle class it may go up to 30 percent.

Same is the case with transport expenses, house rent, and fuel and energy consumption. In fact, as far as the kitchen fuel is concerned, the poor spend more than the affluent consumers, who have piped gas connections.

The rate of wood, coal, kerosene oil and LPG consumed with extreme caution by the poor are three to four times the gas bill of the affluent. The poorer segments of the population generally have no access to clean drinking water, proper sanitation and health care.

Their children go to dysfunctional government schools. They live in slums and if they have to live in a rented slum or small residence, the rent is much higher than the percentage assigned in the CPI index.

We should not get carried away with seemingly rosy statistics. The ground realities are different. Most of the low-income families in Pakistan are living in misery.

Their average income assumed by the state is deceptive and is much less than the minimum wage fixed by the government. Average GDP of each Pakistani was stated at Rs246,414 at the time of the last budget.

This comes to $1,441 at current dollar value. If we divide it with 12 months, the average income per month comes to Rs20,500 which is Rs500 above than the minimum wage. Another point worth noting is that usually there is one bread earner in an average family of 6.5 people.

This means, that the average per capita income would be Rs3,153 per month. If there are two bread earners in a family that earn minimum wage then would be Rs6,307 per month. This segment comes under the lower middle-class segment.

This calculation is based on an ideal situation where each worker earns at least the notified minimum wage. In reality, hardly 10 percent of the workers earn minimum wage. Most others get half the minimum salary.

Monthly income of these low paid workers is supplemented by their women working as maids or by their children. For those who have no support from family members, extreme poverty is their fate. Around 30 percent of the population thus lives below the poverty line.

Poor are living in constant fear as every time a new tax measure is announced, they brace for more price hikes. Every time rupee is devaluated, it is accompanied by an increase in rates of all commodities and products.

Increase in power tariff, forces families to cut other necessary expenses starting from ignoring health and education expenses to reducing food intake. The rulers proudly inform that the petrol rates in Pakistan are lowest in the region, yet regular increase in rates elevates the miseries of the people.

Economic planners remain silent on ever increasing power rates that are the highest in the region. They pass on the blame of high rates to past governments, while ignoring the fact that power tariff has doubled in the past three years.

All went down the drain as most of it fattened the purses of the corrupt who manage the power sector. The reduction in duty on edible oil has not resulted in reduction of its retail price.

Men in the street wail on unbearable price hikes. They say that they would be extremely happy with the wages they were earning three years back, provided the rates are rolled back to those prevailing at that time.

Contrary to government claims, wheat flour (atta) is available at Rs70-75 per kg which is almost double the rates prevailing in 2018. Sugar price has doubled from Rs50 per kg to Rs100.

According to government statistics, an average Pakistani consumes 110kg of wheat per year or 9.166kg of atta per month. A family of 6.5 would thus consume 59.58kg atta per month, which would cost Rs4,170 at Rs70 per kg.

Three years back the cost was half. Take any commonly used edible commodity or product the price impact is the same.