PSX launches regional office in KP

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its regional office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) through a gong ceremony.

“This is a significant development for the capital market of Pakistan whereby PSX will now be in a position to specially focus on this region in terms of meeting the business needs of the business-community, industry and investors with regard to the capital market,” the statement said.

Previously, the north-western province was covered by PSX through its northern regional office in Islamabad.

Present at the gong ceremony were KP Minister for Finance & Health Taimur Khan Jhagra, who was the chief guest, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industry & Finance Abdul Karim Khan, CEO KP Board of Investment & Trade Hassan Daud Butt, Chairperson PSX Dr Shamshad Akhtar, MD PSX Farrukh H Khan, PSX management team and market participants.

Speaking at the gong ceremony marking the inauguration of the PSX KP office, Farrukh Khan, MD PSX, said, “It is a proud and exciting moment for PSX to open a representative office in KP province”.

“Many PSX brokers already have offices in KP and we look forward to working with them and others to help increase their footprint and activities in KP,” Khan said.

Taimur Jhagra, Finance Minister KP, stated, “I am very happy that the PSX presence in KP is now a reality”.

“I am also pleased to announce a major IPO of a KP steel company on PSX. We have made this effort to create greater awareness, participation in the capital markets and financial inclusion for the investors in KP.” Jhagra said the SMEs would now be able to get access to capital through listing on the PSX GEM Board.

“To the business leaders in Karachi and all over Pakistan, I would like to say that KP is open to business and investment! There are great investment opportunities in KP and I would encourage you to participate in our economic growth,” the KP finance minister said.