Wheat support price holdup likely to lessen area under crop

LAHORE: A holdup in determining an increase in wheat support price could discourage farmers from increasing the area under crop, The News learnt on Wednesday.

The increase in wheat support price was the need of the hour keeping in view a huge jump in cost of production, said an official.

According to cost of production calculated by the official quarters, an average farmer has to spend Rs2,050 to produce 40kg wheat -right from land preparations to the harvesting during the Rabi 2021-22 season.

However, timely announcement of increase in wheat support price assumes immense importance in encouraging farmers to cultivate crop at a larger area.

It seems the government has already missed the bus and the announcement may take another month due to procedural delays and late initiation of the consultation process.

The input cost of growers has tremendously increased during last one year mainly on account of abnormal hike in prices of fertilisers especially DAP, electricity, diesel etc. Moreover, the government also wants to keep import parity price in mind, while determining revised wheat support price in order to provide an edge to local farmers as well as gaining leverage to avoid smuggling of low-priced produce to neighboring countries.

It is likely the government may fix wheat support price at Rs2,000/40kg with Rs200 jump over last year’s price. On the other hand, it is expected that Sindh may opt to set wheat support price for growers at Rs2,050/40kg with Rs50 increase over the last year’s price.

Talking about relative upsurge in cost of wheat production, an official said that DAP fertilizer’s price that was Rs3,450/bag last year now stood at Rs6,700/50kg bag and was on course to touch Rs7,000/bag during sowing season, given the upward trend in the international market.

This surge in DAP prices simply depicts doubling of cost for the growers under this head.

Furthermore, the price of urea has increased by around seven percent to Rs1,80050kg bag. The electricity tariff for farmers has been jacked up to Rs12.50/unit from last year’s Rs5.35/unit. The diesel price has soared to Rs120/liter from Rs107/liter in last September (2020).

An official of Punjab Agriculture Department confirmed that government might boost wheat growers’ income by increasing support price to Rs2,000. He said this step was indispensable to make wheat cultivation an attractive bet for the farmers among other competing crops.

Khalid Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) demanded of the government to increase wheat support price to Rs2,000/40kg as it would be at par with the international price of the commodity.

Khokhar admitted that cost of production of wheat growers was close to Rs2,000 including its return on investment.

Above all, Khokhar criticised the policymakers for not announcing wheat support price for the Rabi 2021-22 saying growers had made up their mind about growing wheat in the month of September or first week of October. However, the government seemed to be sleeping on the job wasting critical time on this important issue, he observed.

It may be noted that federal government asked provincial governments to submit endorsements of wheat minimum support price for 2021-22 crop in the last week of previous month. The provincial governments were asked to submit the endorsement of their respective provincial cabinets regarding the minimum support price as this would enable the ministry to place the case of fixation of price before the federal cabinet for soliciting its formal approval.

However, Khokhar lamented this whole exercise would at least take one more month and by then the optimal wheat sowing period would already have started.

Hence, he feared, the laziness on the part of government would result in relatively low area under wheat. Such a scenario would not be a good omen for the food security of the country, he concluded.