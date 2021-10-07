Rupee hits fresh record low

KARACHI: The rupee weakened to a new record low against the dollar on Wednesday as importer dollar demand surpassed mild selling of the greenback by exporters, dealers said.

A rising oil import bill and slowing export growth have heightened the risk on the rupee and the outlook remains bearish, they added.

The rupee close at 170.96 against the dollar in the interbank market. The rupee ended at 170.80 to the dollar on Tuesday.

The local unit has fallen by 8.32 percent versus the dollar so far this fiscal year.

“Increased dollar demand from importers pushed the rupee further down and it touched 171 mark during the early trade,” a currency dealer said.

The rupee has been under pressure given an increasing trend in trade deficit due to soaring commodity prices, which drove up the country’s import bill.

Imports continued to go up driven by an increase in domestic demand, consumption, and revival in investment activities by businesses.

Amid a rise in oil prices along with gas, coal, and other non-energy commodities, the market is anticipating a high trade deficit and the current account gap in the coming months.

The balance of payments may see weakness if the commodity prices continue to go crazy and inflows under the financial account remained dry.

The trade deficit soared 101 percent to $11.664 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Imports rose 65 percent to $18.631 billion in July-September FY2022. Exports increased 27 percent to $6.967 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposed 100 percent cash margin requirements on the import of some items to curb imports, but it will take some time to yield results.

The flight of dollars to Afghanistan after the banking system there is in dismay and its central bank’s reveres have been frozen since the US troops withdrew and the Taliban took over is also adding pressure to the rupee.

Dealers said they are closing monitoring the talks between Pakistan and the IMF for the resumption of the $6 billion extended fund facility, but they expect the rupee to weaken more than 170 to the dollar in the near term.