Talk it out

This refers to the news report ‘No problem if country gets rule of law through reconciliation, says Nawaz Sharif’ (September 28). This sudden change of heart of the PML-N leader should be taken in good spirit by the incumbent government. It should engage the opposition to sort the differences out. In a parliamentary system, this is the way to go. By not talking to each other, both get nothing and miss out on the opportunity to make Pakistan a true democratic state. Now is the time to work together for the betterment of the people of Pakistan. The blame game of corruption and incompetence should be toned down – if not altogether stopped. Let law-enforcement agencies deal with corrupt elements and financial corruption and tax evasion on a non-partisan basis. One hopes that the next general elections will be free and fair.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
