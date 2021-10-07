Trip to the bank

Recently, a commercial bank blocked my saving account, without any notice and dishonoured my ATM card and cheque. On my complaints and a visit to the relevant branch, I was informed that my account had been frozen as my CNIC had expired. The bank also threatened that the account would remain frozen till the submission of the renewed CNIC. I submitted a copy of the receipt issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) where the renewed CNIC was under process, but the bank officials also refused to issue the prescribed slip/certificate. I was made to walk to different tables just to pass time so that I should leave the branch.
I filed complaints to the bank through the prescribed mode and also raised scores of questions but in vain. This situation establishes the fact that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is not regulating the banks.
Sikander Aqeel Ansari
Islamabad
