On the edge

This refers to the news report ‘Trade deficit widens over 100pc to $11.66bln in Jun-Sept’ (Oct 5). The government’s economic policies have damaged the economy. The country’s balance of payments is worsening each month as evidenced from the widening trade gap during the first quarter of 2021-22. Imports are increasing while the exports are stagnant, notwithstanding the continued depreciation of the rupee.
It is a wakeup call for the prime minister. He should do something before the external account nears collapse and the rupee trades at Rs200 to a dollar.
Huma A Majeed
Karachi
