Forgotten promise

The Employees' Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) was being run without a chairman for quite a long time, causing considerable delays in decisions about matters relating to increment in pensions.
Now that the new chairman has finally been appointed last week, the government needs to look into the issue. The EOBI pension needs to be increased to the promised Rs15000 per month to provide some respite to retirees.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This refers to the news report ‘No problem if country gets rule of law through reconciliation, says Nawaz Sharif’...
Recently, a commercial bank blocked my saving account, without any notice and dishonoured my ATM card and cheque. On...
This refers to the news report ‘Trade deficit widens over 100pc to $11.66bln in Jun-Sept’ . The government’s...
Another global scandal, the Pandora Papers, has caused a stir in the world. More than 700 Pakistanis have also been...
The recent surge in dengue cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country hints at another imminent health...
A simple and cheaper alternative method for generating hydro power exists in Baltistan, where numerous village nullahs...