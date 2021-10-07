Forgotten promise

The Employees' Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) was being run without a chairman for quite a long time, causing considerable delays in decisions about matters relating to increment in pensions.

Now that the new chairman has finally been appointed last week, the government needs to look into the issue. The EOBI pension needs to be increased to the promised Rs15000 per month to provide some respite to retirees.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad