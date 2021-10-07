Indiscriminate accountability

Another global scandal, the Pandora Papers, has caused a stir in the world. More than 700 Pakistanis have also been exposed in it. The papers could lead to many celebrities and bigwigs from all over the world into trouble. In addition to those belonging to the current ruling party, PTI, the list disclosed that several leaders and family members of the PML-N, PML-Q, and PPP also have offshore companies.

Setting up offshore companies is not a crime under the law, but the people who set them up have to regularly state in their tax returns and wealth statement where such a company is located in their name, a disclosure most of the people have not made The prime minister announced an investigation, but he should ensure that the investigation should be free of any discrimination. It is feared that the Pandora Papers will be used only for creating chaos and the Pakistani nation will be fooled once again without any real accountability taking place.

Attiya Munawer

Lahore