Dengue danger

The seriousness of the government in tackling dengue fever in Pakistan is evident from its [in]ability to maintain a centralised database about the total number of cases in the country. You can find scattered numbers about dengue cases in various cities, but no unified information is available. In Islamabad, on a single day on October 6, around 86 cases of dengue fever were reported and over 50 of them needed hospitalization. So far over 650 cases have appeared in the federal capital alone. Last week in Rawalpindi district health teams found dengue larvae in nearly 17,000 houses. Reports emerging from Punjab also suggest that dengue is spreading widely as hospitals and other health facilities across Punjab are facing a rush of suspected and confirmed dengue patients for the last couple of weeks. According to reports, the isolated wards established for dengue patients in major hospitals across Punjab are showing high occupancy rates with hardly any bed available for patients visiting hospitals with low platelets.

So far in Punjab there have been over 2,700 confirmed dengue cases. After Lahore and Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura is also emerging as a hotbed for dengue cases in Punjab. Though the health department has set up a 340-bed dengue field hospital at Expo Centre Lahore, similar facilities are not available in other cities and towns. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Peshawar High Court has sought a detailed report from the health department about the dengue-related situation in the province. It is a matter of concern that the court had to take action by directing the town municipal administrations and water and sanitation services to ensure anti-dengue spray to stem the spread of the disease. The court observed that the situation of dengue fever in the province was getting alarming as the virus was affecting the people in large numbers. The province has already recorded over 1,500 dengue cases. Peshawar is most affected by dengue with nearly 400 cases in the city alone. In Abbottabad, over 100 cases have been reported.

The news from Sindh is also not comforting; On October 1, the PDMA in Sindh issued a dengue alert citing the humidity and temperature data that facilitates an outbreak of dengue in the post-monsoon season from Oct to Dec every year in Sindh. Hyderabad and Karachi are likely to be the most affected cities in Sindh. All this calls for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenge of containing the spread of dengue. The federal and provincial governments must chalk out a plan for fumigation at a large scale across the country. With the Covid-19 pandemic still not over, the people of Pakistan cannot be left at the mercy of dengue fever. Proper database management at the national and provincial level will greatly help in tackling the issue. Any negligence will cost us dearly.