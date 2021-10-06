Man strangulates wife over ‘Karo-Kari’

SUKKUR: A man allegedly strangulated to death his wife after declaring her a ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore.Reports said a man allegedly killed his wife, identified as Zinda Khatoon, after declaring her ‘Kari’ in village Muhammad Khan Jakhrani in district Kashmore. The accused, according to police, managed to escape from the scene. The police had registered a murder case against the accused and started conducting raids to arrest him.