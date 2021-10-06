Two workers killed in firing

SUKKUR: Two mechanics were shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants in district Qamber.Reports said two workers, identified as Imran and Abdullah Kamboh, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan, were shot dead by some unidentified armed assailants on the Shadi HallRoad in Qamber district.
The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and had not registered the FIR till the time this story was being filed. DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh directed police officials to ensure the arrest of the killers within 24 hours.
