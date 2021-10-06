ATC adjourns Ajay Lalwani murder case

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Tuesday heard the proceedings of the murder case of a journalist, Ajay Lalwani and adjourned the case till October 20.

Reports said the ATC adjourned the case till October 20, while the defence counsel filed a petition to transfer the case from ATC to District & Sessions Court, Sukkur. The accused, Syed Inayat Shah, Ehsan Shah, and former SHO Ashiq Mirani, also appeared before the court.

Talking to media persons, the lawyer of the slain journalist said the defence counsel was adopting delaying tactics by filling an application to transfer the case from ATC to Sessions Court, Sukkur.

Dileep Kumar, father of Ajay Lalwani, said that he and his family are receiving threats and are being pressured to withdraw the case, saying he had shared all the mobile numbers with the police who have not taken any action against them. He demanded capital punishment for the killers. A large number of journalists had also gathered outside of the ATC and demanded justice for their colleague.