Empty niches of two giant Bamiyan Buddhas will be preserved: Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that it will preserve the empty niches of the two giant Buddhas in Bamiyan, destroyed in March 2001. “As an Islamic Emirate’s official in Bamiyan, I am trying my best to preserve these priceless and historical monuments of our province,” Mawlawi Saif-ul-Rahman Mohammadi, Head of Bamiyan’s Information and Culture Directorate, was quoted by Afghanistan’s Ariana News as saying on Tuesday. The IEA said the move had a specific purpose, noting that now the niches of Buddhas would be safeguarded, aimed at promoting the tourism sector of the country. Mohammadi said as stating that local and foreign tourists can visit Bamiyan’s historical sites and Buddhas. The Buddhas of Bamiyan were two 6th-century monumental statues, locally known as Salsal and Shamama, that were carved into the side of a cliff in Bamiyan.
