Sindh to hold information conference

KARACHI: An information conference is being planned with participants of all stakeholders to discuss and find a solution of problems of information sector. This was stated by Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi while presiding over a meeting of directors of various directorates of Information Department, after assuming the charge of the office of Secretary Information. Director General Public Relations Ghulam-us-Saqlain was also present on the occasion.

The secretary information said that being the official representative of Sindh government, the Information Department has a huge responsibility and officers must realize the same and discharge their duties efficiently. He stressed the need for effective publicity of government endeavors aimed at welfare of masses, so as to inform them about the projects for providing better amenities of life.

He warned that corruption and corrupt practices will not be tolerated in the department at any cost and officers and officials involved in such practice will be dealt with severely. The secretary information said that he believes in team work and all the officers and officials are part of his team and will work to improve the image of the department by hard work and devotion. Solangi assured that he would make endeavor but the officers must perform by utilizing their best abilities and energies. The problem of office accommodation and mobility of officers would be resolved, he assured.

DG (PRs) Ghulam-us-Saqlain and Director Admin & Accounts Akhter Ali Surhio briefed the secretary about various directorates of the Department. Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan briefed the secretary about the upcoming advertisement policy, pending assembly questions, journalist protection bill and financial assistance to journalists.

The meeting was also attended by Director Publication Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Director Legal Aziz Ahmed Hakro, Director Advt. Syed Azeem Shah, Director Films Shabih Siddiqui, Director Press Imtiaz Joyo, Director Electronic Media Zulfiqar Sheikh, Director Mirpurkhas Hizbullah Memon and Section Officers Nazeer Ahmed and Aslam Pathan.