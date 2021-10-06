Pakistani seafarers sustained shipping despite hardships

KARACHI: The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) organized a webinar to celebrate the World Maritime Day on 5th October 2021, to raise awareness about the important role that seafarers play in sustaining global shipping and providing livelihood to the world community.

The theme of this year’s World Maritime Day, as set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is “Seafarers: at the Core of Shipping’s Future”. IMO has chosen this theme to make 2021 an year of action for seafarers, who face unprecedented hardships of sea life and various other hurdles, particularly due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, a virtual maritime discourse (webinar) was arranged by the NIMA to mark the occasion. During the webinar, maritime experts dilated upon the importance of seafarers and how billions of people worldwide rely on shipping and the seafarers. Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, Director General Ports and Shipping, was the chief guest. Vice Admiral (retd) Abdul Aleem, Director General NIMA, welcomed the chief guest, webinar speakers and the participants and highlighted the significance of the day. He said that the main objective of observing the World Maritime Day is to draw attention to the invaluable services rendered by the seafarers in general and the problems faced by Pakistani seafarers in particular.

During his keynote address, Captain Anwar Shah, a maritime expert, said that services and professionalism of seafarers during the COVID-19 pandemic are beyond their contractual obligations and are globally recognized. He pointed out that the imposition of tax on seafarers in Pakistan is not justifiable. NIMA and DG Port & Shipping should look into this and raise the issue at appropriate forums. He said that we have all the potential but need to explore and build a good image of our country.

Captain Jamil Akhtar emphasized on the need to recognize the seafarers as key workers. He stressed that there is a need to provide more benefits to Pakistani seafarers and their families like health insurance cards, pension, disability compensation and housing schemes etc.

Captain Syed Aziz ul Haque emphasized on the need to add all types of vessels in the national fleet, promote and establish marine industry related businesses on our own or with the foreign partners. He advocated taking urgent steps to uplift the maritime sector as Pakistan needs to fill up the vacuum in the maritime industry to bring self-sustainability.

Zahid Rehman, CEO Bahria Classification Society, highlighted the important role of classification societies and need of having a Pakistan’s own classification society. He said the Bahria Foundation has taken the lead in this regard and has developed the Bahria Classification Society for harnessing the benefits for Pakistan’s maritime interests and the safety of shipping.

Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, DG Ports & Shipping, highlighted various steps the Government of Pakistan has taken to address the concerns and issues of the seafarers in Pakistan. During the session, a segment with the title “Tales of Seafarers” was included during which reputed representatives of the seafarer community namely Captain Zubair Rehman, Captain Irshad Ahmed and Captain Zaheer Khan shared their thoughts and experiences during their service on board ships. All the participants took keen interest in their stories, which brought about the challenges of sea life.

Commodore (retd) Ali Abbas, Director NIMA Karachi, was the moderator of the webinar. In the end, DG NIMA Vice Admiral (retd) Abdul Aleem assured that NIMA will continue to conduct similar activities in future as well for the promotion of maritime sector of Pakistan.