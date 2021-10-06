TCP asks Punjab to pay Rs6.75 billion against imported sugar

LAHORE: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has asked the Punjab Food Department to release Rs6.754 billion against the imported sugar procured by the corporation at the behest of the federal government.

According to the letter written by the TCP to the Cane Commissioner of the Punjab Food Department, the TCP stated that the provisional amount of Rs6.754 billion should be released to it against the two shipments of imported sugar, adding that in case, the funds were not released by the Punjab Food Department, then markup would be accrued on the principal amount.

In this regard, the TCP has also sent two separate invoices of imported sugar shipments to the Punjab food department. According to the invoices, the price of imported sugar is further increased by Rs5 per kilogram against the price calculated by the Ministry of Industries and Production due to recent rupee depreciation.

The MoIP in its meeting chaired by the Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin calculated the per kg sugar cost at Rs109 with exchange rate of Rs167/USD. However, according to the invoices issued by the TCP to the Punjab Food Department, the sugar cost is calculated at Rs114.342 per kilogram with an exchange rate of Rs175.

The Punjab government has also been asked to lift 150,000 metric tons of sugar and supply it to sugar deficient provinces and areas, including ICT, AJK, KPK and GB as the Punjab is likely to have sufficient domestic sugar stocks by the start of the next crushing season.

According to the documents, a shipment MV QUANG VINH 89 has brought 28,440 metric tons sugar worth Rs3.251 billion while the other shipment MV ADVENTURE has carried 30,635 metric tons sugar valued at Rs3.502 billion.

An official of the TCP said the invoices were issued to the Punjab Food Department for payment of imported sugar. Further, the Punjab Food department has been informed that additional charges for loading, unloading, transportation and storage total at Rs1,200 per metric ton would apply in case of delays.

Similarly, markup at prevailing rate will be accrued from the date of L/C retirement to date of receipt of funds in case payments would be delayed which would be changed on quarterly basis.

He said that final invoices shall be issued along with delivery order based on actual quantity delivered and actual exchange rate of L/C retirement with other expenses.The official disclosed that Punjab government already owed Rs160 million on account of imported sugar last year.An official of the Punjab government said, “It is the routine import procedure of any commodity by the province through TCP, adding, “The government has always made the payment and it would do the same this time around.”On the question of pending payment of last year’s imported sugar, the official said there was no issue in payment while sometimes it was delayed due to reconciliation of the accounts.