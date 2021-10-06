Naran road reopened for traffic

MANSEHRA: The traffic between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was restored after the Frontier Works Organisation cleared the remaining portion of the blocked Karakoram Highway, an official said on Tuesday.

The KKH is cleared to traffic following the Frontier Works organisation removed the debris from the blocked portion of the strategic artery,” Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam told reporters.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was blocked to all sorts of traffic on Saturday evening due to heavy landslides on various various places from Shatan Pari area to Karo. The vehicles, stuck on both sides of the strategic artery, left for their respective destinations just after the FWO cleared the KKH to traffic. The blocked portion of artery from the Shatan Pari to Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, was cleared to traffic on Monday.