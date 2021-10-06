Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

RAWALPINDI: The graduation ceremony of 126th Combat Support, 42nd Branch Level Permanent Commission (BLPC), Second Air Defence Short Service Course (ADSSC) and 23rd (Balochistan Batch) Administration and Special Duty A&SD Courses was held at the PAF Academy, Asghar Khan, in Risalpur on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi was the chief guest of the ceremony. On his arrival at the academy, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Qaiser Janjua, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Asghar Khan. A total of 75 cadets graduated on the occasion. The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and trophies to the distinction holders.

Air Marshal Asghar Khan Trophy for the best performance in 126th Combat Support Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Syed Ali Hassan Shah. Trophy for overall best performance in 42nd BLPC Course was won by Aviation Cadet Abdur Rehman.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best performance in 2nd ADSSC was clinched by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Faisal Shahzad. Addressing the cadets, Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi said that they were a part of the elite Pakistan Air Force where our esteemed predecessors had left behind a glorious legacy of heroism, indomitable will, spirit of sacrifice, resolute courage and unshakable faith. “Now, it is your prime obligation to uphold these valued customs and traditions,” he said. He urged them to merge sound professionalism with traits of good leadership to rise for their country and come up to the trust reposed in them by the nation and Pakistan Air Force. The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military, civil officials besides a large number of guests of the graduating cadets.