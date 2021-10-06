Shalobar tribe opposes work on scenic spot in Tirah

BARA: The elders of the Shalobar tribe in Bara tehsil have termed the construction work by the government on the Nakai hilltop scenic spot in Tirah valley of Khyber district as illegal.
Speaking to reporters here the elders, including Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Kaptan Khan Afridi, Maulana Taj Malook Afridi and others said the people of the Shalobar tribe would not accept the government decision as that would create a privacy issue for their families because the hill overlooks their houses.
They said the government had pasted pamphlets without their consent. "The Nakai hill is the shared property of the Shalobar tribe and we will not allow the government to work on the top”, he warned.
The elders said all the stakeholders from the Shalobar tribe should be consulted before launching work on the 'Tour de Road' and the adjoining bridge of Bara, the Secretary Bridge. The elders also pointed to another problem and demanded the government to issue cheques for damaged houses which had been surveyed in 2016-17.
