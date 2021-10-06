Our fight not against any institution, declares Hamza

MULTAN: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said the cabinet members whose names were revealed in the Pandora Papers should resign, adding that they were not fighting against any institution.

Addressing a press conference after his four-day visit to the South Punjab here on Tuesday, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that the government had snatched bread and butter from the people and left them at the mercy of price-hike. He alleged that the Naya Pakistan was an eye-wash for the people.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif offered from the day one that lets talk about economic charter, but it was made a joke and the PTI called Shahbaz Sharif a thief. Where are those allegations today?, he questioned. A UK-based well known agency had frozen the accounts for 21 months.

The government sent documents and papers to the UK agency, which had now declared Shahbaz an innocent, he continued. There was no evidence against him to establish his involvement in corruption, he said.

The same agency said that no evidence of corruption was found against Shahbaz Sharif, he added. He said all the allegations of corruption had been buried now. The sugar was available at Rs 30 and Rs 58 per kg, but now it was very expensive in Nia Pakistan, he maintained. The prices of medicines had increased 12 times and became 500pc more expensive, he said. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the roads were constructed at cheaper rates in his regime than the PMLN era, but the question was that where were those roads constructed by this government?

Responding to a query about unemployment, he claimed that five million people had lost their jobs in this government's era. Hamza Shahbaz said that unfortunately Pakistan's old friend China had serious reservations over the current pace of the CPEC. He claimed that they were not fighting against any institution but against inflation, enemy of peace and unemployment. He suggested that all the political parties should sit down and decide the direction of Pakistan.

Responding to a query about Pandora Leaks, he said that when Panama Leaks revealed, Imran Khan used to say that if Nawaz Sharif does not resign, how fair investigation could be conducted.

The names of government representatives had appeared in the Pandora Leaks today, but there was separate law for the government, he added. He said that the government did not give anything to the poor. Responding to a query about former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, he prayed for better health of him. PMLN secretary information Saad Kanjoo, ex-federal minister Javed Ali Shah, ex-MNA Sheikh Tariq Rashid and others were also present.