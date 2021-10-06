SC dismisses plea seeking Minister Chawala’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Provisional Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawala.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, dismissed the petition, filed by a citizen Younis Ilyas over time bar.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that the petition did not dilate upon the merits of the case. The court remarked that the petitioner did not narrate the appropriate reason for the delay in filing case in the Supreme Court.

The petitioner alleged that Mukesh Kumar Chawla indulged in selling liquor. The locals had also filed a petition against Mukesh Kumar’s liquor business, he added. Justice Qazi Amin said: ''Sadiq and Amin'' would also apply to non-Muslims. Justice Bandial observed that the petitioner did not file petition before the Election Tribunal on time. The petition was filed in the Supreme Court seven days late, he added.