Taliban recall female employees at passport office

KABUL: The Taliban have recalled all female workers of the passport department to return to their jobs, the Afghan Tolo news broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khosti. The decision to resume issuing passports and ID cards to Afghans was made at a meeting of the interim government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced earlier in the day. Passports will be attributed to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, same as under the previous government.
The activities of the passport department were halted in mid-August as the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to mass chaotic evacuations of foreigners and limited numbers of Afghans who fled their homeland. Afghans who had previously worked with the coalition troops told Sputnik that they were unable to receive documents, including passports and American visas, needed to leave Afghanistan for months.
