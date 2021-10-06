PPP, PMLN term NAB Ordinance malafide, person-specific

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — the two major opposition parties — have rejected the proposed NAB Amendment Ordinance terming it person-specific based on mala fide intentions for continuation of ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’.

“The whole narrative constructed of “reform” is disingenuous and designed to obscure the fact that reforms can never be person-specific. What the government is calling reforms is in fact an ordinance based on mala fide intentions,” said PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman while reacting to the proposed ordinance.

Talking to The News, Sherry said reforms were made for future but this ordinance was being brought for one person whose term will expire on October 8. “How can the incumbent NAB chairman work after his term expires?” she asked.

She said if parliament was to be consulted, then why the ordinance. She said if the government consulted with the opposition leader then there would no need to promulgate the ordinance. “Had the government been serious, it would have introduced the bill in parliament,” she said.

Sherry said extension in the NAB chairman's tenure could not be done under the guise of any other process. “The government is making the NAB chairman more controversial by introducing this dubious ordinance. The PPP worked hard for years to establish unity and consensus when it was in office, whereas the PTI government keeps pushing the boundaries of authoritarianism and undoing our hard work. On the one hand, the PM promises a "corruption-free Pakistan, on the other, he is no longer complying with the Constitution."

PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the proposed ordinance meant to grant extension to the NAB chairman was only packaging of their intention of his continuation. He said it was written clearly in the law that the post of NAB chairman was not extendable and it was for the purpose that he could work independently without any pressure.

“But through new amendments, they want a person-specific amendment for the ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’ and it is also against the spirit of law, as no person-specific law could be enacted.” Ahsan said legal options were open to the PMLN and the opposition would challenge it in the courts of law and resist in the parliament. PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday asked Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to keep his advice about appointment of the NAB chairman to himself, as it was already clearly enshrined in the Constitution.

Responding to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, Marriyum said, “This is not extension of the NAB chairman’s tenure but Imran Khan’s NRO to the flour and sugar mafia and thieves of electricity, gas and medicine.

She said extension of the NAB chairman’s tenure was in fact protection of the king pin of thieves Imran and for his mafia. “With this extension, Imran wants to ensure that his theft in Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, Helicopter Case, and BRT Peshawar remain under wraps,” she said.

She said a meaningful consultation with the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was a constitutional requirement. “Without consulting Shahbaz, the appointment of NAB chairman would be unconstitutional and illegal”, she added.