29 MNAs have declared wealth abroad

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and two federal ministers are among 29 Members of the National Assembly who have declared wealth abroad before the Election Commission of Pakistan. However, none has declared any offshore company as per their declaration of assets and liabilities. Prime Minister Imran Khan has no asset outside Pakistan while Asif Ali Zardari has also declared none.

In the Gazette report 2019 of the Election Commission of Pakistan comprising assets and liabilities of the serving members of National Assembly, 13 MNAs from the ruling party PTI, 10 MNAs from PMLN, two MNAs from PPP and one MNA from PMLQ, BNP, MMA and MQM are among those who have notified their assets and business capital outside Pakistan.

The MNAs are bound to disclose all the assets and liabilities in Pakistan as well as abroad to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which is notified annually in the ECP’s Gazette Report of Assets and Liabilities. The MNAs themselves declare assets and liabilities and also mention their value in terms of money.

The key political figures include Syed Ali Haider Zaidi (Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs), Dr Fahmida Mirza (Federal Minister IPC), Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faisal Vawda, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, had declared no asset or capital abroad to the ECP. Interestingly, none of the MNAs had declared any offshore company either. Political figures like Khusro Bakhtiyar, Faisal Vawda and Moonis Elahi’s names came out in the Pandora Papers, having offshore companies yet they did not declare any in the asset and liabilities ECP gazette report.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi declared business capital in Dubai worth 2.5 million AED. Apart from this, the minister has three luxury cars in Dubai, one Range Rover (50k AED) and two Mercedes costing up to 150k AED. Ali Zaidi also has a bank account in Dubai with 150k AED balance in it. In addition, the incumbent also declared foreign currency in his bank accounts in Pakistan valued up to Rs6.7m.

Dr Fahmida Mirza declared Rs90 million assets abroad, including one apartment and a bank account in Barcelona, Spain. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also declared two foreign bank accounts under the name of his spouse with the balance of almost two hundred thousand pounds.

Faisal Vawda declared four properties in the UK worth three million pounds, a 0.7 million (ringgit) property in Malysia and a tower in the UAE with value of 0.8 million AED approximately, according to his declaration.

Leader of the Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif declared assets worth Rs147 million abroad, including two apartments and one foreign bank account. No further detail was provided by the Nawaz Sharif brother.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared two foreign bank accounts, Amex Express and Chase Bank (NY, USA), in which he had almost 19k US dollars. Further, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also declared sums of money and property abroad. The party chairman is a shareholder of two villas in Dubai and has numerous investments and shares in a number of companies, all in Dubai. Bilawal declared a total of 1,436 million rupees movable assets, all in Dubai, apart from the two villas that he also owns.

Other MNAs from PTI who declared their assets and business capital abroad are Aamir Liaqat, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Jai Parkash, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Chaudary Muhammad Asim Nazir, Umar Aslam Khan, Muhammad Ameer Sultan and Ahmad Hussain.

Whereas, other MNAs belonging to PMLN who declared their assets or business capital abroad are Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudary Khalid Javed, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Chaudary Iftikhar Nazir, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Ihsan ul Haq Bajwa and Noor ul Haq Tanveer. Other than Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, only one MNA from PPP has declared his assets or capital abroad and he is Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi. Salahuddin from MQM, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal from BNP, Munir Khan Orakzai from MMA and Chaudary Tariq Bashir Cheema from PMLQ also declared their assets and capital outside of Pakistan.

PTI leader Amir Liaqat Hussain declared business capital of two hundred thousand Dirhams abroad but did not mention any further details. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon declared an apartment in Dubai in the name of his spouse valued up to 17 million rupees. He also disclosed $40,000 in his bank account. Maleeka Ali Bukhari also declared an apartment in the UK worth Rs33 million rupees in the name of her husband. Jai Parkash declared a house in Canada but did not mention its value. He has also declared Canadian dollars in his bank account up to Rs32 million. Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh declared two properties in Dubai valued up to Rs29 million rupees. Umar Aslam Khan declared an apartment in Toronto with value of over Rs50 million. Umar Aslam also revealed US$200,000 in his bank account in DHA, Lahore. Chaudary Muhammad Asim Nazir declared his investment in the UAE of over Rs10 million in rent a car in Dubai. He also disclosed his two bank accounts in the UAE. Muhammad Amir Sultan disclosed his business capital abroad valued at five million rupees. M Amir also revealed a property in the UK in the assets and liabilities gazette report of ECP. Ahmad Hussain declared two apartments in Dubai with value of over 36 million rupees.

From PMLN, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti disclosed Rs7 million business capital abroad. There was no further information provided by him in the gazette report. Ali Gohar Khan declared Rs two million assets abroad and Chaudary Khalid Javed declared Rs20 million assets outside Pakistan. Ali Pervaiz Malik declared a flat in the UK under the name of his spouse worth Rs35 million. He also has a bank account in London in which he has around Rs2.7 million. Chaudary Iftikhar Nazir also declared an apartment under the name of his spouse worth rupees 21 million in Toronto, Canada. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju declared a cattle farm outside Pakistan with value of rupees 1.5 million. No further detail was provided by A R Khan in the gazette report of assets and liabilities. Ihsan ul Haq Bajwa declared a total of nine houses and a building in the UAE costing up to 50 million rupees. In addition, he also disclosed business capital of almost 56 million rupees abroad and three hundred thousand Dirhams in his UAE bank account. Noor ul Haq Tanveer declared two motor shops, two villas and one apartment in the UAE worth rupees 116 million in total. He has also shared details of his business capital abroad of almost 784 million rupees. He also owns nine motor vehicles in the UAE.

Muhammad Akhtar Mengal from the Balochistan National Party declared a flat in the UAE with value of eight hundred thousand dirhams. Munir Khan Orakzai declared a transportation company in Qatar and business capital of almost four hundred thousand US dollars. Salahuddin from MQM declared six lakh rupees capital abroad. Chaudary Tariq Bashir Cheema from PMLQ also declared a total of 43 million rupees business capital outside Pakistan in the asset and liabilities gazette report of ECP.