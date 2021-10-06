Uplift projects mechanism explained to MPAs

PESHAWAR: The government decision to release 100 per cent of the development budget in the first month of the new financial year would not only ensure the timely completion of uplift projects but also help prepare the next year Annual Development Programme (ADP), said chief economist of the Planning and Development (P&D) Ali Muhammad Asghar.

He was speaking at an awareness-raising session for Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) on the ADP preparation and implementation at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Jirga Hall here on Tuesday.

The session was aimed at briefing the elected public representatives on how to prepare the feasibility of an ADP project, ensure its timely completion and judicious use of funds.

Governance and Policy Project (GPP) Director-General Syed Zahir Ali Shah and governance specialist Ashraf Khan were present there.

The MPAs, who attended the session, included Munawwar Khan, Shagufta Malik, Zeenat Bibi, Anita Mehsood, Bahadur Khan, Rangez Khan, Babar Salim Swati, Nazir Abbasi.

Assembly Secretary Nasrullah Khattak, Additional Secretary Inamullah Khan and Secretary to KP Assembly speaker Attaullah Khan.

Ali Muhammad Asghar said the government had introduced a project monitoring system to ensure timely work launch and completion of the schemes.

The administrative secretary of the relevant departments would go for inspection while the project director would be bound to visit the site on a weekly basis, he added.

The chief economist and former joint chief economist planning commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahid, told the lawmakers that schemes are dropped often from ADP due to incomplete feasibility.

For a project identification of proper place, availability of electricity, human resource and other necessary data play a major role, they added.