PR police constable arrested for taking bribes

PES+HAWAR: The Pakistan Railways arrested its police constable after he was seen in a viral social media video taking bribes from truckers at the Azakhel dry port.
Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Yousaf had ordered an inquiry against him.
The constable was arrested after the inquiry report found him guilty.
The cops on duty at the Azakhel dry port were changed after the incident.
A complaint cell was also opened at the dry port where the citizens can register complaints against the officials.
The divisional superintendent said that a transparent mechanism was being introduced at the dry port to provide maximum facilities to the customers.
He said that Pakistan Railways had adopted a zero tolerance policy about corruption and no one would be spared if found guilty.
