Ex-teacher accuses BKU VC of corruption

CHARSADDA: A former teacher of Bacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda on Tuesday made serious allegations of corruption against the vice-chancellor of the varsity.

Speaking at a press conference here, Dr Imran, who served as assistant professor at the Bacha Khan University for four years, alleged that BKU Vice-Chancellor Dr Bashir Ahmad possessed a fake degree.

He also alleged that the vice-chancellor had co-opted his wife onto the selection board in violation of the relevant rules and regulations.

He accused Dr Bashir of appointing his brother as legal adviser of the university, which according to him, already had two legal advisers.

“The vice-chancellor made unlawful recruitment in the university and the appointees were being paid salaries by hand instead of bank accounts to hide his corruption,” he alleged.

Dr Imran added he recently went to the university to receive his experience certificate, but the guards at the main entrance did not allow him to enter the premises.

He claimed the guards manhandled him at the behest of the vice-chancellor and the registrar.

He said he had approached the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and moved the high court against the corrupt practices of the vice-chancellor. He asserted that Dr Bashir possessed a fake degree, therefore, he was ineligible to hold the office of the vice-chancellor.

Meanwhile, BKU’s Public Relations Officer Abdul Hakim dismissed the allegations made by Dr Imran and maintained that he had an issue with the university over the issuance of the experience certificate.

He pointed out that issuing the experience certificate took time as there was a proper procedure for this purpose.