Weather station installed in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: To provide timely information to the general public about the torrential rain and flash floods, the first meteorological station was formally opened in the Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district on Tuesday.

Director General Metrological Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan, and director Muhammad Bakhtiar formally inaugurated the station established at the administration’s compound in Landikotal.

Speaking on occasion, Riaz Khan said that Asian Development Bank and the government of Pakistan assisted the project.

He said a total of six weather stations would be established in the merged districts in the coming months. He said two meteorologicall stations each in Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur districts would be established.

He said another such station would soon be established in farf-lung Tirah valley to help the residents to protect them from seasonal disasters.

The official said the purpose of installing the stations was to issue timely alerts of the expected seasonal torrential rains and storms.

He said the equipment installed in the station would also produce data of water table in Landikotal and overall temperature seasonal in the locality.