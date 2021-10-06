Weather station installed in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: To provide timely information to the general public about the torrential rain and flash floods, the first meteorological station was formally opened in the Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district on Tuesday.
Director General Metrological Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan, and director Muhammad Bakhtiar formally inaugurated the station established at the administration’s compound in Landikotal.
Speaking on occasion, Riaz Khan said that Asian Development Bank and the government of Pakistan assisted the project.
He said a total of six weather stations would be established in the merged districts in the coming months. He said two meteorologicall stations each in Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur districts would be established.
He said another such station would soon be established in farf-lung Tirah valley to help the residents to protect them from seasonal disasters.
The official said the purpose of installing the stations was to issue timely alerts of the expected seasonal torrential rains and storms.
He said the equipment installed in the station would also produce data of water table in Landikotal and overall temperature seasonal in the locality.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday notified members of the board of governors of...
MANSEHRA: The traffic between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was restored after the Frontier Works...
PESHAWAR: The government decision to release 100 per cent of the development budget in the first month of the new...
PES+HAWAR: The Pakistan Railways arrested its police constable after he was seen in a viral social media video taking...
PESHAWAR: An increase has been witnessed in street crimes, especially snatching cash and valuables, in the urban...
CHARSADDA: A former teacher of Bacha Khan University Charsadda on Tuesday made serious allegations of corruption...