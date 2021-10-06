GIK Institute College shines in SSC exam

SWABI: Abdur Rahman Noor has clinched top position in GIK Institute College in the Secondary School Certificate-Part-II examination of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad by obtaining 1,071 marks, says a press release issued on Tuesday.
The FBISE had announced the SSC-II result on Monday. Muhammad Akif stood second by securing 1,050 marks and Ayesha Nageen third by obtaining 1,049 marks. The other students who got more than 1,000 marks are Ahmad Ibrahim Ahmar, 1,045, Salar Khan, 1,045, Muhammad Owais Khan, 1,040, Liaba Khalid Jamal, 1,034, Afnan Ali Khan, 1,029, Muhammad Umar Farooq, 1,024, Marwa Khan, 1,023, Bilal Hassan Awan, 1,015, Durr-e-Adan, 1,014, and Ayesha Tahir, 1,004.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday notified members of the board of governors of...
MANSEHRA: The traffic between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was restored after the Frontier Works...
PESHAWAR: The government decision to release 100 per cent of the development budget in the first month of the new...
PES+HAWAR: The Pakistan Railways arrested its police constable after he was seen in a viral social media video taking...
PESHAWAR: An increase has been witnessed in street crimes, especially snatching cash and valuables, in the urban...
CHARSADDA: A former teacher of Bacha Khan University Charsadda on Tuesday made serious allegations of corruption...