GIK Institute College shines in SSC exam

SWABI: Abdur Rahman Noor has clinched top position in GIK Institute College in the Secondary School Certificate-Part-II examination of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad by obtaining 1,071 marks, says a press release issued on Tuesday.

The FBISE had announced the SSC-II result on Monday. Muhammad Akif stood second by securing 1,050 marks and Ayesha Nageen third by obtaining 1,049 marks. The other students who got more than 1,000 marks are Ahmad Ibrahim Ahmar, 1,045, Salar Khan, 1,045, Muhammad Owais Khan, 1,040, Liaba Khalid Jamal, 1,034, Afnan Ali Khan, 1,029, Muhammad Umar Farooq, 1,024, Marwa Khan, 1,023, Bilal Hassan Awan, 1,015, Durr-e-Adan, 1,014, and Ayesha Tahir, 1,004.